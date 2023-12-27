Parties - Scholz: With Schäuble, formative Christian Democrat lost

Following the death of former Bundestag President and Federal Minister Wolfgang Schäuble, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has paid tribute to his "impressive and very long career as a politician". "His intellect, his enjoyment of democratic debate, his conservative world view and his rhetorical acuity were what made him stand out during all this time," the SPD politician said in a statement on Wednesday. "Germany is losing a formative Christian Democrat who liked to argue and yet never lost sight of what politics is all about: making the lives of citizens better."

CDU politician Schäuble fell asleep peacefully at home with his family at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The family told the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

Source: www.stern.de