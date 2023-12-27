Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgermanycduolaf scholzpersonsdeadBundestagspdberlinwolfgang schäublepartiesfederal minister

Scholz: With Schäuble, formative Christian Democrat lost

Following the death of former Bundestag President and Federal Minister Wolfgang Schäuble, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has paid tribute to his "impressive and very long career as a politician". "His intellect, his enjoyment of democratic debate, his conservative world view and his rhetorical...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
Former President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Former President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Parties - Scholz: With Schäuble, formative Christian Democrat lost

Following the death of former Bundestag President and Federal Minister Wolfgang Schäuble, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has paid tribute to his "impressive and very long career as a politician". "His intellect, his enjoyment of democratic debate, his conservative world view and his rhetorical acuity were what made him stand out during all this time," the SPD politician said in a statement on Wednesday. "Germany is losing a formative Christian Democrat who liked to argue and yet never lost sight of what politics is all about: making the lives of citizens better."

CDU politician Schäuble fell asleep peacefully at home with his family at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The family told the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Numerous sandbags lie in front of a closed dike embankment. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Aller dike near Celle partially damaged

A dyke on the River Aller near Celle has been partially damaged by flooding and rain. According to the district of Celle, three safety lines are to be set up at a campsite in Langlingen using sandbags and mobile dykes. The district instructed the population not to enter the dykes. They were so...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest