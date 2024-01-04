Flood - Scholz visits flood area in Saxony-Anhalt

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will visit Sangerhausen on Thursday (11.25 a.m.) to find out about the flood situation in southern Saxony-Anhalt. Scholz is expected to visit Oberröblingen, a district of Sangerhausen, in the morning alongside Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) and Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU).

There are also plans to visit a dyke that is in danger of collapsing. Scholz also wants to meet with the emergency services and mayors of the affected municipalities. Scholz, Lemke and Haseloff also want to visit a sandbag filling facility in the village of Berga and talk to volunteers.

This is Scholz's second on-site visit in the current flood situation. On New Year's Eve, he visited Verden in Lower Saxony to find out about the situation, the situation of those affected and the work of the aid workers.

Source: www.stern.de