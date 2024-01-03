Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsinscholzcduonsaxony-anhaltandré schröderberlinvisitedolaf scholzoberröblingenfederal governmentflood situationflood zonethursdayfloodbergaspdreiner haseloffsangerhausen

Scholz visits flood area in Saxony-Anhalt on Thursday

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will travel to a flooded area in Saxony-Anhalt on Thursday. Together with Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU), the head of government will visit Oberröblingen, a district of Sangerhausen, to find out about the flood situation, a spokesperson for the...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
Olaf Scholz on Sunday in Verden an der Aller.aussiedlerbote.de
Olaf Scholz on Sunday in Verden an der Aller.aussiedlerbote.de

Scholz visits flood area in Saxony-Anhalt on Thursday

This morning, Scholz and Haseloff will first visit the dyke at the Helme bridge, which is in danger of collapsing, together with the district administrator of the Mansfeld-Südharz district, André Schröder (CDU). They then want to talk to the emergency services and mayors of the affected municipalities at the operations center. At midday, Scholz and Haseloff will then visit a central sandbag filling facility in the village of Berga. They will then make a joint statement on the situation.

The district of Mansfeld-Südharz had already declared a state of disaster shortly before the turn of the year in order to facilitate the request for supra-regional aid and the work of the emergency services. Since the Christmas holidays, hundreds of emergency services have been battling the floods along the Helme river. The soaked dykes and the nearby Kelbra reservoir, which is full of water and has reached its capacity limit, are causing particular concern.

On Tuesday, the district requested forces from the German Armed Forces to help fill sandbags and defend the dykes. In the towns of Kelbra, Roßla and Wallhausen on the Helme, schools will remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to the flood situation.

Scholz had already visited flooded areas in Lower Saxony on New Year's Eve. In Lower Saxony in particular, but also in other federal states, the emergency services have been battling the masses of water for days. After a short, rain-free break, it has been raining again in large parts of Germany since Tuesday, which could cause the already high river levels to rise further.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man probably killed by fireworks explosion

A man in Großrückerswalde near Chemnitz was presumably fatally injured by an explosion of illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve. Relatives found him lifeless in his apartment on New Year's Day, as the police announced on Wednesday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine that the...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public