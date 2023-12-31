Storm - Scholz travels to the flood area in northern Lower Saxony

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is traveling to the flood area in northern Lower Saxony. This was announced by the Lower Saxony State Chancellery on Sunday morning. Scholz, Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) and State Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) are expected to arrive in Verden near Bremen on Sunday morning.

According to the State Chancellery, a sightseeing flight over the particularly affected areas is planned first. At around 11.00 a.m., the politicians will then be informed by the state fire director in Verden on the Aller about the flood situation, the protective measures taken and the expected further developments. Afterwards, Scholz, Weil and Behrens will meet with citizens who have been affected by the floods. Afterwards, the Chancellor would like to thank the relief workers, according to the State Chancellery.

The newspaper "Bild" had previously reported that the Chancellor wanted to thank the helpers and show those affected that the government would not leave them alone in this difficult situation. In recent decades, heads of government have repeatedly traveled to areas affected by flooding. In 2021, then German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) offered encouragement to the people in the Ahr Valley in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia.

For days, thousands of emergency services have been battling the consequences of heavy rainfall in several areas of Germany. Parts of Lower Saxony, the south of Saxony-Anhalt on the border with Thuringia and areas in North Rhine-Westphalia are particularly affected. The weather situation had recently eased slightly. However, meteorologists are expecting more rain over the next few days. Helpers fear that the river levels could then rise again.

For many volunteer fire departments, the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) and many other helpers, the floods mean that they will probably have to spend the New Year in action. The authorities have recently been particularly concerned about softened dykes.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de