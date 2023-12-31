Scholz travels to flood areas in Lower Saxony in the morning

At around 11.00 a.m., the three politicians would then be informed in detail by the state fire chief in Verden on the Aller about the overall flood situation, the protective measures taken and the expected further developments. It was also said that Scholz would view the Aller flood himself from the "Panoramablick" viewing point at Klusdamm at around 11.30 am.

Afterwards, Scholz, Weil and Behrens are scheduled to meet with citizens affected by the flooding in Verden. According to the information provided, the Chancellor would also like to thank the relief workers from the fire department and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) as well as other volunteers.

The flood situation is currently particularly tense in northern Germany. Although slightly falling water levels were reported from the Aller and other river courses on Saturday, there are still fears of the heavily softened dykes breaking in many places. In Verden, near the confluence of the Aller and Weser rivers, large parts of the old town are still under water and several houses there are in danger of collapsing.

In an interview with "Spiegel Online" published on Saturday, Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Behrens complained that onlookers were making the work of the emergency services in the flood areas more difficult. "The vast majority of the population is behaving sensibly and supportively," said Behrens. "Much more annoying are the onlookers and disaster tourists who turn up everywhere in the crisis regions. Many of them travel there just to see the masses of water."

According to the minister, there have even been "sightings of kite surfers in flood areas". "I can only warn against such life-threatening nonsense," Behrens told Der Spiegel.

