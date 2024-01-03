Storm - Scholz Thursday in the flood area in Saxony-Anhalt

Following his visit to the flood area in Lower Saxony, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will also visit affected regions in Saxony-Anhalt on Thursday. As the federal government announced on Wednesday, Scholz and Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU) will visit Oberröblingen, a district of Sangerhausen, to find out about the flood situation. He also plans to visit a dyke that is in danger of collapsing. Scholz also wants to talk to the emergency services and mayors of the affected municipalities. It is also planned that Scholz and Haseloff will travel to the central sandbag filling facility in the village of Berga and talk to volunteers.

Scholz visited Verden in Lower Saxony on New Year's Eve to find out about the situation, the situation of those affected and the work of the aid workers.

According to Hebestreit, this showed that disaster control in Germany is very well positioned. "Basically, disaster control is the responsibility of the federal states." Equipping the emergency services is also initially the responsibility of the federal states. "However, the federal government can - and does - provide support." If the experiences of the current floods show that something is not adequately funded and if the federal government can be made responsible, then this would be discussed.

"At the moment, it is a matter of providing very acute assistance," said the government spokesperson at the Federal Press Conference. According to the Federal Ministry of Defense, the army, air force and navy currently have ten helicopters on standby to support the emergency services on the ground. Around 100 soldiers are also available for this purpose. "This also covers the currently visible need for administrative assistance," said a spokesperson. Additional personnel could be made available as required.

Source: www.stern.de