Flood zone - Scholz thanks helpers - situation remains tense

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz gained an impression of the flooding in northern Lower Saxony and paid tribute to the solidarity of the many helpers. "The weather and nature are challenging us," said the SPD politician on New Year's Eve Sunday in Verden. "That's why it's important that we stick together in the country. This is also being done everywhere by the relevant organizations, the police, the fire department, the Federal Agency for Technical Relief, and the German Armed Forces have also provided their support."

Many volunteers are also doing everything they can to minimize the consequences and protect people and homes. "I can see that the willingness goes far beyond those who are now working or volunteering in the aid organizations. Local citizens are also helping in a very concrete way and asking what they can do," said Scholz. "That is important. I believe that this shows that solidarity exists in our country and that there is a willingness to stick together." Scholz assured that the federal government would also support the affected states and municipalities in coping "with all its possibilities".

The Chancellor had previously taken a bird's eye view of the flood area on a helicopter flight. He was accompanied by Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil and the state's Minister of the Interior, Daniela Behrens (both SPD).

Weil explained that the pressure of the water masses was still "tremendous" in the north of Lower Saxony. So far, the safety systems have held up. "But we know very well that the longer the pressure of the water remains on the dykes, the greater the risk that these dykes could still break," said the head of government.

So far, the country has got off lightly, said Weil. He knew of no deaths and only one injury to firefighters. The number of people evacuated was also pleasingly low. Significantly fewer than 2000 people had been brought to safety and many of them had already returned home.

Weil spoke of an impressive community effort. There were well over 100,000 active helpers across the country, he said, and around 6 to 10 million sandbags had already been filled and laid.

When asked about possible compensation for the affected regions, Weil said: "At the moment, we are fighting an acute crisis. After that, we will certainly deal with the other questions of what damage has been caused and what possibilities there are for assistance."

Interior Minister Behrens called on people to be cautious with New Year's Eve fireworks due to the flooding. The fire departments are working hard. "That's why I'm asking all citizens to be sensitive and careful with each other on New Year's Eve, especially when it comes to fireworks. After all, the emergency services and rescue services are busy dealing with the floods," said the Minister. Other problem situations should be kept away from the emergency services as far as possible.

"Tense, but under control" was the situation on Sunday following damage to a dyke in Haren/Ems, according to the town. The dykes were still holding, but around 20,000 more sandbags were to be laid before the end of the year. Support was sent to Haren from other places, including more than 100 firefighters from the district of Wittmund, and around 33,000 sandbags were brought to Haren from the town of Lingen over several days.

In Lilienthal near Bremen, the situation was described as static. As a precautionary measure, an 800-metre-long mobile dyke was set up, which can be filled with air initially and later with water if necessary. The water levels there receded slightly.

The all-clear was given in Hatten-Sandkrug (Oldenburg district) and in Lingen, where evacuations were lifted so that people could return to their homes. The situation also eased somewhat in Celle and Meppen.

In Celle, however, according to the city, a driver deliberately drove into a road that was closed due to the flooding, rendering a mobile water barrier unusable. The driver drove over a special hose to contain the water, which then had to be replaced immediately.

In the flood area near Hemmingen (Hanover region), the fire department already had to rescue a cyclist on Saturday who had driven around a wall of sandbags and then fallen. Due to the strong current, the elderly man was unable to free himself from the water.

According to the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN), the flood peak in Lower Saxony has been reached for the time being. However, the flood situation cannot be said to have eased.

After Scholz, Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) will also visit the flood area in Lower Saxony on New Year's Day. According to the German Press Agency, Faeser will meet with her Lower Saxony counterpart Behrens in the Oldenburg area on Monday afternoon to meet with THW and federal police forces.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de