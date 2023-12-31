Scholz thanks helpers - onlookers ignore barriers

For days, thousands of emergency personnel in several regions of Germany have been battling the consequences of heavy rainfall. During his visit to the flood areas in Lower Saxony, the Chancellor paid tribute to the efforts of numerous helpers. Meteorologists are expecting more rainfall over the next few days.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has paid tribute to the joint efforts of the helpers in the flood area in Lower Saxony. "The weather and nature are challenging us," said the SPD politician in Verden. "That's why it's important that we stick together in the state. This is also being done everywhere by the relevant organizations, the police, the fire department, the Federal Agency for Technical Relief, and the German Armed Forces have also provided their support."

Many volunteers are also doing everything they can to minimize the consequences and protect people and homes. "I can see that the willingness goes far beyond those who are now working or volunteering in the aid organizations. Local citizens are also helping in a very concrete way and asking what they can do," said Scholz. "That is important. I believe that this shows that solidarity exists in our country and that there is a willingness to stick together."

The Chancellor did not bring any concrete commitments from the federal government, such as financial aid for the affected areas, with him on his visit. However, he assured "that the federal government is at the disposal of the federal states, the districts, the mayors and all those who are active on the ground".

Scholz had previously taken a helicopter sightseeing flight to gain an impression of the flood situation in the north of Lower Saxony. He was accompanied by Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil and the state's Minister of the Interior, Daniela Behrens.

New rainfall expected

For days, thousands of emergency services have been battling the consequences of heavy rainfall in several areas of Germany. Parts of Lower Saxony, southern Saxony-Anhalt on the border with Thuringia and areas in North Rhine-Westphalia are particularly affected. The weather situation had recently eased slightly. However, meteorologists are expecting more rain over the next few days.

Helpers fear that the river levels could then rise again. For many volunteer fire departments, the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) and many other helpers, the floods mean that they will probably have to spend the New Year in action. The authorities have recently been particularly concerned about softened dykes.

Call to refrain from using fireworks

To save the emergency services extra work, several cities in Lower Saxony recommended that fireworks and firecrackers be avoided on New Year's Eve, for example the city of Celle. The emergency services were already working at full capacity with the floods. Environment Minister Christian Meyer from the Green Party also recommended not using fireworks on New Year's Eve in areas affected by flooding. In some cases, firecrackers were also banned, such as in the municipality of Lilienthal in the district of Osterholz near Bremen. The district also feared that many onlookers would be out and about in the flood area on New Year's Eve.

Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Behrens described onlookers and disaster tourists as annoying. "Many are traveling to see the masses of water. They ignore the barriers." There have already been several cases in which the fire department has had to rescue onlookers, said the Interior Minister.

In other parts of Germany, too, the emergency services have their work cut out for them. The flood situation remains critical in several towns on the Helme river on the border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt. The district of Mansfeld-Südharz declared a state of emergency on Saturday. According to the mayor of the municipality of Südharz, Peter Kohl, collection points were set up in two gymnasiums on Saturday evening as a precautionary measure. Despite the declaration of a state of disaster, nothing has changed in terms of practical work.

On the Elbe near Tangermünde in northern Saxony-Anhalt, the authorities expected the second of four alert levels to be exceeded on Saturday. In Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia, the authorities had cautiously spoken of an easing of the situation.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de