Scholz thanks helpers in flood areas and holds out the prospect of federal aid

The Chancellor did not bring any concrete promises from the federal government, such as financial aid for the affected areas, with him on his visit. However, he assured "that the federal government is available to the federal states, the districts, the mayors and all those working on the ground".

Lower Saxony's Minister President Stefan Weil(SPD), who accompanied the Chancellor on the visit, did not yet want to formulate any demands for support from the federal government. "At the moment, we are fighting an acute crisis," he said. "After that, we will certainly deal with the other questions: What damage has been done? What options are there for providing help?"

After a helicopter flight over the flooded areas, Scholz landed in the morning in the particularly affected town of Verden an der Aller, where he spoke with emergency workers about the current situation, the protective measures taken and the expected further developments.

He then took a look from a vantage point over the heavily swollen river to the flooded old town of Verden on the other bank. He also exchanged views with people affected by the floods and personally thanked the fire department and THW (Federal Agency for Technical Relief) aid workers and other volunteers who were present.

Scholz was grateful and impressed by the solidarity and civic commitment. "The weather and nature are challenging us," he said. There are "an incredible number of volunteers, even without professional commitments, who ensure that everything is done to minimize the consequences." He was "confident that we will overcome this".

The Chancellor emphasized that a lot of investment had already been made in the security infrastructure in Germany and that this would continue to be the case in the future. We should "not forget that when the floods have gone, they can come back", said Scholz. It is important "that we make the necessary investments so that we remain as well protected as possible against such forces of nature and challenges".

The flood situation is currently particularly tense in northern Germany. Although slightly falling water levels have been reported on the Aller and other rivers since Saturday, there are still fears of the heavily softened dykes breaking in many places. In Verden, near the confluence of the Aller and Weser rivers, large parts of the old town are still under water and several houses there are in danger of collapsing.

After the heavy rainfall of the previous days, there was initially no precipitation on Sunday. However, the German Weather Service predicted new showers in north-western Germany for New Year's Eve, which are also likely to affect the flooded areas of Lower Saxony.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de