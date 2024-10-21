Scholz shows intense discontent towards the Union.

After a heated dispute, the Bundestag endorsed a safety enhancement plan on a Friday, aiming to boost security in Germany. Subsequently, states controlled by Union parties hindered sections of these plans in the Bundesrat, leading to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's annoyance. As reported by a government spokesperson, "The Chancellor views it as utterly reckless that this strengthened counter-terrorism efforts are being obstructed or delayed." The federal government's desire for enhanced internal security protection has been hindered.

The traffic light coalition, composed of SPD, Greens, and FDP, initiated the security package following a knife attack in Solingen. After the debate, the Bundestag approved the legislation on Friday, but the Bundesrat quickly halted parts of it: The tightening of residence and weapons laws was advocated for, while the expansion of internet powers for security authorities is momentarily paused. The Union states claim that the actions of the traffic light coalition do not go far enough.

The Bundestag and the federal government still have an opportunity to salvage the security package by appealing to the mediation committee. This committee, made up of delegates from the Bundestag and Bundesrat, can propose solutions in contentious situations. The federal government's intention to invoke this step remains unclear.

Union denies allegations

Rumors from government circles suggest that the obstructed aspects of the security package could have impeded the comparison of biometric data drawn from publicly accessible internet sources. The utilization of such internet data is crucial in combating crime, they assert. Moreover, the temporary halt on automated data analysis for the Federal Criminal Police Office and Federal Police, dealing with large data volumes, has been implemented. To effectively enforce ordered weapons ban zones, the Federal Police would have been permitted to carry out random inquiries, identity checks, and searches on individuals.

A spokesperson from the Federal Ministry of the Interior stated, "The Union-led federal states are responsible for the package not passing." Thorsten Frei, the parliamentary business manager of the CDU/CSU faction, refuted this claim. "We are undeniably prepared to enact further security in Germany," he expressed in the early edition of ntv. "We require a viable solution enabling the security authorities to function effectively. Otherwise, it is not truly a security package, but rather a deceptive package, since it guarantees something that cannot be fulfilled in the end."

The Federation of Union parties, including CDU/CSU, has raised concerns about certain aspects of the security package. They argue that the paused sections, such as the comparison of biometric data and automated data analysis, are crucial for effective crime-fighting. Contrarily, The Commission, representing the federal government, views the Union's actions as hindering the implementation of enhanced internal security measures.

Read also: