Scholz reveals plans for increased weapon sales to NATO ally Turkey

Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, has stood firm on providing weapons to Turkey and hopes for the dispatch of Eurofighter combat planes. "Turkey being a NATO ally means we consistently make decisions leading to specific deliveries," Scholz stated in Istanbul post-meeting with President Erdogan.

"This is nothing new and will continue in the future," he continued. Germany initially greenlighted more weapon exports to Turkey, sparking controversy from the Left and BSM due to Turkey's human rights concerns.

Facing a question on whether Germany supports providing Eurofighters to Turkey, Scholz merely mentioned some emerging projects. The British authorities, leading the negotiations on Eurofighters, have now engaged in these discussions.

The Eurofighter's manufacture is a collaboration among Germany, Britain, Italy, and Spain, with Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo serving as the representatives. The British government failed to react to these collaborative attempts last year. Despite Germany's initial reservations, Turkey declared ongoing negotiations with Britain and Spain regarding the procurement of Eurofighters.**

"We aim to move past the challenges that arose in the past during defense industry product deliveries and foster greater cooperation," Erdogan told press.**

The European Union, as a collective, may express concerns over Turkey's human rights record, but as stated by Scholz, the supplies of weapons to Turkey, such as potentially Eurofighter combat planes, are contingent upon Turkey's status as a NATO ally.

Given that the Eurofighter's manufacture is a collaborative effort between several European nations, including Germany, any decision regarding its export to Turkey would involve discussions among these nations, as evidenced by the British authorities currently engaged in negotiations with Turkey.

