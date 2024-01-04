Sangerhausen - Scholz receives partly unfriendly reception in flood area
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) received an unfriendly reception from some people during his visit to the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt. "Criminals", "Your policy is based on lies" and "Go right back" were the words of a group of around ten people on Thursday.
Together with Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) and Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU), he went to Oberröblingen, a district of Sangerhausen, to get an idea of the situation. Scholz had previously gained an overview from a helicopter.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de