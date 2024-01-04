Skip to content
Scholz receives partly unfriendly reception in flood area

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) received an unfriendly reception from some people during his visit to the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt. "Criminals", "Your policies are based on lies" and "Go right back" were the words that came from a group of around ten people on Thursday.

Together with Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) and Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU), he went to Oberröblingen, a district of Sangerhausen, to get an idea of the situation. Scholz had previously gained an overview from a helicopter.

