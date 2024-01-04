Sangerhausen - Scholz receives partly unfriendly reception in flood area

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) received an unfriendly reception from some people during his visit to the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt. "Criminals", "Your policy is based on lies" and "Go right back" were the words of a group of around ten people on Thursday.

Together with Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) and Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU), he went to Oberröblingen, a district of Sangerhausen, to get an idea of the situation. Scholz had previously gained an overview from a helicopter.

Source: www.stern.de