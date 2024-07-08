Despite EM exit - Scholz personally invites DFB team to the Chancellery

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz invited the national team and national coach Julian Nagelsmann to the Chancellery. According to RTL/ntv information, Scholz called Nagelsmann on Sunday and extended the invitation. The national coach responded immediately. A specific date has not been set yet.

Transparency note: The star is part of RTL Germany.

The DFB squad appreciated Olaf Scholz's invitation to visit the Chancellery in Berlin. Julian Nagelsmann expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the Federal Chancellor, conveying his excitement to represent the DFB team. In anticipation of their visit, preparations are underway at the DFB squad's headquarters in Berlin.

