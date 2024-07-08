Skip to content
Scholz personally invites DFB team to the Chancellery

Following their performance at the European Championships, the DFB team has apparently also won over the German Chancellor as a fan. Olaf Scholz wants to meet Julian Nagelsmann's team in person in Berlin.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz with his wife Britta Ernst at the DFB team's European Championship...
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz invited the national team and national coach Julian Nagelsmann to the Chancellery. According to RTL/ntv information, Scholz called Nagelsmann on Sunday and extended the invitation. The national coach responded immediately. A specific date has not been set yet.

Transparency note: The star is part of RTL Germany.

The DFB squad appreciated Olaf Scholz's invitation to visit the Chancellery in Berlin. Julian Nagelsmann expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the Federal Chancellor, conveying his excitement to represent the DFB team. In anticipation of their visit, preparations are underway at the DFB squad's headquarters in Berlin.

