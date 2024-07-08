Scholz: "Nagelsmann has formulated correctly"

The words echo, perhaps longer than the tournament result. After the elimination of the German team at the UEFA European Football Championship, trainer Nagelsmann appeals to citizens, to be less petty and to look at the beautiful again. Chancellor Scholz fully agrees.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised Bundestrainer Julian Nagelsmann for his statements after the team's elimination at the UEFA European Football Championship. "I found it very impressive what the trainer said," said Scholz to employees of the medical equipment manufacturer Siemens Healthineers in Erlangen. Nagelsmann had said, "People, take a look, what a beautiful country we are, what possibilities we have. If everyone keeps focusing on depression, we won't get anywhere. We need to inspire ourselves and what we can do," summarized the SPD politician the statements of the Bundestrainer.

"And I think he formulated it perfectly. That's why I want to say, that should be the mood in our country in the future. We can do something, we want to achieve something and we talk about how we can do it best." Nagelsmann had called for better coexistence in the entire country. In a phone call yesterday, Scholz had invited the team and trainer Nagelsmann to the Chancellery, as Regierungssprecher Steffen Hebestreit reported to ntv.de.

The Federal Chancellor also commented on the question of whether he would have decided on a handball in the Viertelfinal match Germany versus Spain: "Yes, I would have. But the answer is also: There is neutrality as a prerequisite in courts. And I would not have been that." The German team had lost against Spain with a score of 1:2 after extra time. During a shot on the Spanish goal, defender Marc Cucurella had touched the ball with his hand, but this was not considered a foul. This led to discussions.

During his visit to Erlangen, the Chancellor inspected the production of Magnetresonanztomographs (MRT) and took part in a special meeting of the company. Employees were able to ask the Chancellor questions.

