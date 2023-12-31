Storm - Scholz lands in Lower Saxony after flight over floods
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz took a helicopter sightseeing flight to gain an impression of the flooding situation in northern Lower Saxony. The SPD politician landed in Verden on New Year's Eve morning in an air force aircraft. Accompanied by Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil and the state's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (both SPD), Scholz got into a car in brown leather shoes after landing. The Federal Chancellor did not comment at first.
Source: www.stern.de