- Scholz laments over the loss of thousands of soldiers for mere "kilometers" of territory.

Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, brought up the numerous casualties of the conflict in Ukraine, as he stood beside a monument remembering one of history's deadliest battles - the Battle of Seelower Heights. "That's what hit me," Scholz said, post-visit to the site, during a chat with the public. He mainly thought about the fallen soldiers and civilians. "Over a mere expansion of the country by a few kilometers, thousands of Russian soldiers have already given their lives or suffered grave injuries," he shared.

"Merely so someone, who can no longer read, could read in their history books that they've expanded their nation," Scholz commented, referring to Putin's invasive actions in Ukraine. Given the immense casualties, it's always crucial to strive for diplomacy, Scholz emphasized during his stay in Seelow, Brandenburg. However, achieving this calls for both parties acknowledging "that this territorial conquest won't triumph." "Unfortunately, that's not happening," he asserted.

Scholz: Attempts prior to war were fruitless

Scholz admitted that he'd tried to negotiate with Putin on different matters, like Putin's stance on Ukraine joining NATO or deploying missiles. "He wasn't on board," Scholz reported.

The Battle of Seelower Heights in Oderbruch marked the largest conflict on German territory during World War II. In the spring of 1945, innumerable soldiers clashed in Oderbruch and at the heights. Roughly 600,000 Red Army troops fought viciously for 4 days against around 90,000 troops of the German Wehrmacht, aiming to penetrate Berlin. Over 100,000 soldiers from various nationalities lost their lives in these battles.

The European Union, as a collective, has expressed concern over the escalating conflict in Ukraine and the resulting casualties. In light of this, Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, urged for diplomatic efforts to prevent further loss of life, recognizing that territorial conquest will not triumph.

Read also: