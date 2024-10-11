Scholz is scheduled to meet with Erdogan the upcoming week, identified as a significant collaborator in the Ukrainian conflict.

13:36 Putin Commends "Excellent" Relations with Iran at Initial Gathering

Russian leader Vladimir Putin commended the robust bonds between Russia and Iran at their first face-to-face encounter, as per Kremlin accounts. "Our ties with Iran are top priority and are progressing quite positively. We've observed an uptick in trade this year," Putin stated in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, where both heads of state were attending an international summit. Hitherto, their communications were confined to phone conversations. The Ukraine and the U.S. accuse Iran of supplying Russia with weapons, including missiles and drones, for its conflict in Ukraine.

13:20 Fire at Crimea Oil Depot Still Smoldering After 5 Days

Local authorities in Crimea have reported that a blaze at an oil depot, which was targeted by Ukraine, has yet to be completely quenched after 5 days. The fire department is still present at the scene, according to Igor Tkatschenko, the head of the Russian-designated administration. However, the situation is now stable and under control. Ukraine ignited the oil terminal in the city of Feodosia on the eastern coast of Crimea on Monday.

12:56 Faeser Deploys Maritime GSG-9 Unit at Baltic Sea to Prevent Sabotage

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is said to be beefing up the federal police on the North and Baltic Seas, with a maritime unit of GSG 9 set to permanently station in the Schleswig-Holstein town of Neustadt. From this coastal city, the specialized anti-terror unit will be able to respond more swiftly to emergencies. The stationing is reportedly in response to threats to critical infrastructure from possible sabotage acts. The GSG 9's maritime units are equipped with high-speed boats and specialized diving teams.

12:31 Ukrainian Military Successfully Launches Cyberattack on Russian Military Training

Ukraine's military intelligence agency has executed a cyberattack on the network infrastructure of the North Caucasian Federal University, which trains drone operators, digital communication specialists, engineers, and physicists for the Russian army, based on the information provided by the state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform. The hackers supposedly called for support of Ukraine's military operations.

11:56 ntv Reporter in Odessa: Ukraine Wary of Failed Deal in Ceasefire

Following the cancellation of the Ukraine conference in Ramstein, Zelensky visits European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. In Germany, the Ukrainian president will meet with Scholz and Steinmeier. ntv reporter Stephan Richter is aware of the potential topics of discussion.

11:35 Zelensky Meets with Pope in VaticanUkrainian President Zelensky met with Pope Francis in the Vatican today. The Holy See has confirmed that the meeting lasted half an hour, during which Zelensky presented the Pope with a painting titled "The Massacre of Bucha," depicting a girl amidst ruins. This was Zelensky's third visit to the Vatican. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Pope has repeatedly called for peace, although his appeals have often been criticized in Kyiv. In March, Francis sparked a diplomatic crisis between Kyiv and the Vatican after urging Ukraine to "surrender and negotiate." Zelensky is now set to travel to Berlin.

11:05 Söder and Röttgen Advocate for Stronger Support of UkraineCSU leader Markus Söder urges the European Union to remain united in backing Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia. The Union must not be swayed by the views of Sahra Wagenknecht or the AfD, Söder told the Augsburger Allgemeine. "The AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht are the mouthpiece for Vladimir Putin," he emphasized. "Our foreign policy should not be influenced by this." Söder rebuffed requests from some Eastern German CDU politicians for more diplomatic initiatives to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "Such a surrender would create new security risks, with the consequence that a similar scenario could threaten half of Europe in five or six years," he warned. Meanwhile, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen is advocating for additional aid to Ukraine and criticizing the federal government's stance. He lamented the cancellation of the Ukraine conference scheduled for tomorrow in Ramstein. "It's a distressing display of leadership weakness in Europe that we're unable to host this conference even without the U.S. president and achieve concrete results," he said to WirtschaftsWoche.

10:51 Severe Sentence for Plot to Attack Russian Recruitment OfficeIn Russia, a man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for allegedly plotting to set fire to an army recruitment office. The 45-year-old from Siberia was found guilty by a military court of collaborating with a foreign state, membership in a terrorist organization, and attempted arson, according to the FSB security service, as reported by Interfax. Investigators allege the man contacted a representative of a paramilitary organization, which is deemed a terrorist organization in Russia, through the internet. He then allegedly fabricated incendiary devices to torched a recruitment office in Barnaul, southern Siberia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made his way to Turkmenistan, where he's participating in an international gathering with notable politicians from Central Asia. A meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was also scheduled to tackle issues in the Middle East. In his initial address, Putin expressed his intentions to establish a new global order, collaborating with Russia's allies and partners, as mentioned in a Kremlin-released video. Moscow and Tehran sealed an agreement worth approximately 1.5 billion euros, providing for Iran's drone exports to Russia, used in the conflict against Ukraine. The U.S. alleges that Iran has also handed over short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

10:21 Ukraine Claims Russian Helicopter Destruction

The Ukrainian military claims to have annihilated a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, as reported by The Kyiv Independent. The military brass did not disclose details about the helicopter's demise. Valued between 10 to 15 million dollars, the helicopter is said to have been destroyed.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine Braces for Imminent Subjugation

German CDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter underscores the significance of unwavering support for Ukraine before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany. He emphasized during the "Morning Magazine" on ARD that there's not enough emphasis on risks involved. "Ukraine is on the brink of subjugation, mass displacement, and Putin says: Why should I negotiate?" Despite diplomatic endeavors, Russian President Putin is unwilling to attend negotiations as "he sees that Ukraine is running out of ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Moves 50,000 Troops to Kursk

Since the commencement of the Ukrainian offensive, Russia has reportedly dispatched around 50,000 troops to the Russian region of Kursk from other frontlines, as stated by Ukrainian military head Oleksandr Syrskyi in a TV documentary broadcasted by The Kyiv Independent. Ukrainian leaders acknowledged that one of the primary objectives of the offensive since August has been to deter Russian forces from Ukrainian battlefields.

08:51 Security Expert Lange: No Peace Through Territorial Concessions

Security expert Nico Lange advocates against relinquishing Ukrainian territories to Russia. If Putin receives some Ukrainian territories, there won't be peace, he told "Bild" newspaper. "Putin is not interested in territories, but in controlling Ukraine."

08:13 Russian Writer Glukhovsky: Putin Wants to Corrupt New Generation Too

Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, who sought refuge in Europe, expects resistance from Kremlin leader Putin in his exile. "Over the past three decades before the conflict, a generation aspired to a normal, happy, and free life," says the 45-year-old. An estimated 80 million Russians in the cities do not support the war against Ukraine and possess the potential for resistance against the system. He anticipates that the Kremlin leader will endeavor to corrode "this new generation" and acquire their loyalty within the next 5 to 7 years. Nonetheless, he remains hopeful for the future as the war is unpopular in Russia, and many Russians desire a different life.

07:36 Ukraine Reports Multiple Lives Lost After Attack on OdessaA Russian missile strike in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa has led to four fatalities, admitted local authorities. A ballistic missile struck a two-story building housing civilians and businesses, reported regional governor Oleh Kiper via Telegram. Ten more individuals were injured.

07:11 NATO Demands Germany Substantially Increase Defense SpendingNATO regards Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "reverse" policy as insufficient and chants for a substantial hike in Germany's defense spending. "Two percent isn't sufficient for Germany. We should aim for three percent," declared the top-ranking German NATO general, Christian Badia, to "Süddeutsche Zeitung". Germany struggles to fulfill the NATO target of spending two percent of its GDP on defense, with a GDP of around four trillion euros, three percent would signify an additional 40 billion euros annually.

06:49 Insurance Premiums for Ukrainian Shipping Corridor SurgeInsurance premiums for ships passing through the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea have skyrocketed this week following Russia's escalated assaults on key ports, according to financial news agency Bloomberg, citing two unnamed market sources. The costs now constitute one percent of the ship's value. Despite consistent traffic, further attacks could spark concerned shipowners to be more hesitant.

06:21 Ukraine Certifies 140 New Drone ModelsSince the beginning of the year, over 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems from domestic production have been approved for use in the Ukrainian military, as reported by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, through state news agency Ukrinform. Approximately 40% of these systems were certified in the third quarter, illustrating an increase in Ukrainian weapons manufacturing.

05:42 Mayor Klitschko Reports Explosion Sound in KyivExplosions were alleged to have occurred in Kyiv throughout the night. Air defense units were dispatched to the capital, reported "RBC-Ukraine" citing Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosions can be heard in the capital - air defense units are active. Remain in shelters," he conveyed on Telegram.

04:17 anticipated in Berlin for meeting with ScholzVolodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, is anticipated in Berlin as part of his excursion to various European capitals. As stated by sources from Kyiv, a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 2:30 PM. During his discussions with Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the focus will be on providing additional assistance to Ukraine, including weapon deliveries for its defense against Russian intruders, as well as efforts towards a peaceful resolution. Initially, Zelensky was supposed to participate in a summit on the situation in Ukraine on Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, but this was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his state visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton". On Thursday, Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in London. Later, he met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before continuing to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During his European tour, Zelensky is seeking further support for the fight against Russian invasion forces.

03:21 "fighting against Russian Aggression": Biden and Scholz Reiterate Support for UkraineFollowing the provisional cancellation of his visit to Germany, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have reiterated their close cooperation, including their joint "support for combating Russian aggression," according to a statement published in Washington. The relationship between the U.S. and Germany is described as being of "enduring strength." Biden had postponed his state visit to Germany, scheduled for this week, due to Hurricane "Milton" which swept through Florida on Wednesday night. A summit of the Ukraine Contact Group, scheduled for Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, will also not take place.

02:40 ongoing offensive in Eastern UkraineRussian troops are continuing their offensive in eastern Ukraine with great force, according to Ukrainian military reports. On Thursday, there were 114 storm attacks, the Ukrainian General Staff reported in its evening situation report. As many as 30 attacks were reported on the front section at Lyman. The railway hub is located in the Donetsk region. The front section also includes the last villages of the Luhansk region that Russia has not yet occupied. Moscow declared the entire Luhansk region annexed in 2022. Other focal points of the attacks were the sections Pokrovsk and Kurachiv. The military's figures are currently not verifiable in detail but give an indication of the intensity of the fighting. The military-affiliated but unofficial Ukrainian blog DeepState reported in the evening that four small villages on the eastern front had been captured by the Russian army.

01:49 prior to Scholz's meeting with Zelensky: defense politicians call for long-range weapons for KyivAhead of Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, foreign and defense experts from the Greens, FDP, and Union are calling for the delivery of German weapon systems with greater range to the country attacked by Russia. "We must significantly increase the supply of air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons to Ukraine," said Green politician Hofreiter to the "Rheinische Post". "Range restrictions on delivered weapons do not contribute to de-escalation, but rather enable further Russian attacks," warns the Green politician. "Ukraine is drowning, and we're still only throwing it life vests to keep it from drowning," criticized the chair of the Defense Committee in the European Parliament, Strack-Zimmermann of the FDP. CDU defense expert Wadephul reaffirmed his demand to provide Ukraine with German cruise missiles. "The delivery of Taurus would be a significant help. This is shown by the successful Ukrainian attacks on Russian depots deep in the rear using cruise missiles with comparable striking power."

23:53 Ukraine Reconstruction Conference planned for July 2025 by ItalyItaly plans to host a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in July 2025. The conference for the reconstruction of Ukraine will take place on July 10 and 11, 2025, says Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to journalists in Rome. "Ukraine is not alone, and we will stand by it as long as necessary."

22:21 foreign nationals to soon hold officer posts in Ukrainian ArmyForeign citizens will soon be able to hold officer positions within the Ukrainian armed forces. The Ukrainian parliament votes in favor of a corresponding law amendment. So far, foreign volunteers can only serve as simple soldiers or sergeants. "The main idea is to allow the recruitment of foreigners not only as soldiers and sergeants but also as officers," writes MP Oleksii Honcharenko on Telegram.

13:20 The military alliance between Russia and Iran could potentially strengthen their position in geopolitical negotiations.

12:31 Despite international opposition, Russia continues to bolster its military capabilities, as demonstrated by Iranian drone exports to Russia and alleged missile supply from Iran.

