Flood zone - Scholz invokes Germany's cohesion

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has paid tribute to the joint efforts of helpers in the flood area in Lower Saxony. "The weather and nature are challenging us," said the SPD politician on New Year's Eve Sunday in Verden. "That's why it's important that we stick together in the state. This is also being done everywhere by the relevant organizations, the police, the fire department, the Federal Agency for Technical Relief, and the German Armed Forces have also provided their support." Many volunteers are also doing everything they can to minimize the consequences and protect people and homes.

"I can see that the willingness goes far beyond those who are now working or volunteering in the aid organizations. Local citizens are also helping in a very concrete way and asking what they can do," said Scholz. "That is important. I believe that this shows that solidarity exists in our country and that there is a willingness to stick together." Scholz assured that the federal government would also support the affected states and municipalities in coping "with all its possibilities".

Scholz had previously taken a helicopter flight to gain an impression of the flood situation in the north of Lower Saxony. He was accompanied by Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil and the state's Minister of the Interior, Daniela Behrens (both SPD).

Source: www.stern.de