Scholz intends to discuss Ukraine with Erdogan during his journey to Turkey.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany is scheduled to discuss Ukraine with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey during a trip to Istanbul. The announcement was made by a spokesperson in Berlin, with Scholz set to visit Turkey on the following Saturday. According to the spokesperson, discussions regarding the conflict in Ukraine are likely to take place.

Topics covering the situation in the Middle East, immigration, and economic policy will also be included in their talks. He refrained from disclosing specifics but noted that Turkey has been instrumental in facilitating Ukrainian grain exports via the Red Sea. The creation of an international group to explore potential solutions for ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is also anticipated on the agenda.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is planned to meet with Chancellor Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin later in the day. Scholz has previously turned down Zelenskyy's request for advanced weapon delivery but pledged additional military assistance. Scholz spoke with US President Joe Biden on Thursday night, but details from the conversation remain undisclosed.

It's anticipated that during his visit to Turkey, Scholz will also tackle the issue of accepting back rejected Turkish asylum seekers. Turkey has also been persistently attempting to procure Eurofighters, but German arms export regulations have thus far prevented the sale.

