Scholz impressed by solidarity in flood areas: "Everyone is doing their best"

Many helpers have been working for days, including from other countries. "This is a great sign of solidarity," emphasized Scholz. "It shows that we can stand together in Germany." This spirit of solidarity will also apply afterwards, the Chancellor announced: "We will not leave anyone alone."

Floods and continuous rain were a challenge everywhere in Germany. It was therefore important "that we are prepared and remain prepared", said Scholz. It was also necessary to look at how preparations against such natural events could be improved.

Scholz visited the flood area near Sangerhausen together with Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) and Saxony-Anhalt Minister President Rainer Haseloff (CDU). Among other things, they looked at a dyke that was in danger of collapsing and visited a facility where sandbags are being filled.

He was "very grateful" that Scholz and Lemke had come, said Haseloff. The Minister President spoke of "an exceptional event" that required special solidarity.

It was Scholz's second trip to the flood areas: He had already visited affected regions in Lower Saxony on New Year's Eve. There in particular, but also in other federal states, the emergency services have been battling the masses of water for days.

Source: www.stern.de