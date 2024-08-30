Scholz identifies collaboration among the authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Following the lethal knife attack in Solingen, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany has identified flaws in the local authorities' handling of the situation in North Rhine-Westphalia. The SPD leader stated, as quoted by "Der Spiegel," that it is crucial to investigate why a 26-year-old Syrian, who should have been deported to Bulgaria, was not deported by the local authorities.

When questioned about the perpetrator's continued presence in Germany, Scholz expressed his own curiosity: "I am also curious to know why that was the case." This individual, who originated from Bulgaria, was supposed to be deported from the EU last year but was reportedly absent from his accommodation by the authorities, and no subsequent efforts seem to have been made.

Scholz emphasized that his intention was not to assign blame but to understand the circumstances that led to such an outcome. He wanted to ensure that lessons could be learned and similar occurrences could be averted in the future. He questioned why there was only one attempt to visit the suspect in his accommodation, and why further attempts were not made or why authorities did not extend the deadline for return. He acknowledged that this was a possibility.

"I share the confusion"

Scholz acknowledged the growing confusion among citizens about the rule of law. "I share the confusion as well. We've established regulations to facilitate his deportation. We have the ability to detain individuals who we believe may evade deportation in detention facilities for deportation," explained the Federal Chancellor. This provision now allows for a detention period of up to 28 days.

A tragedy unfolded at a city festival in Solingen last week, resulting in three fatalities and injuring eight others, some severely. The suspected perpetrator was apprehended on Saturday and has been in custody since Sunday. The Federal Prosecutor's Office suspects an Islamist background to the case, sparking debate about deportations and potential inadequacies in the authorities' handling of the situation.

