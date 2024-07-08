Federal Chancellor - Scholz guarantees stable pension level

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has given a clear statement in favor of statutory pension. He called it the greatest asset that Germans have, during a special meeting of the medical equipment manufacturer Siemens Healthineers in Erlangen.

The German government will ensure a stable pension level in Germany. "One can rely on that." The coalition will pass a law this year that will completely secure this for the next two decades, so that one can rely on the pension. Scholz also rejected discussions about abolishing the pension at the age of 63. "We will not change that possibility."

Before that, the Chancellor had inspected the production of Magnetresonanztomographs (MRT) at Siemens Healthineers and discussed with employees. The globally active DAX company provides not only high-tech devices like Computer Tomographs but also complete solutions for clinics. In the morning, the Chancellor had already visited the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) in nearby Nuremberg.

