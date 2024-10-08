Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe Commission has

Scholz Expresses Persistence of Border Controls at RTL: Expect prolonged enforcement period

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Citizens posed queries to Scholz during RTL's broadcast
Citizens posed queries to Scholz during RTL's broadcast

Scholz Expresses Persistence of Border Controls at RTL: Expect prolonged enforcement period

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has indicated that the intensified border checks in Germany will persist for an extended duration. During an appearance on the RTL program "At the Table with Olaf Scholz", he explained this decision. At present, he's engaging in discussions with the leaders of neighboring EU countries with the objective of maintaining these checks for as long as feasible. As he put it, "And that will last for quite some time."

The Chancellor advocated for courts to imprison recidivists more frequently. He emphasized, "There's a method to accomplish this that aligns with the Basic Law. I hope that the courts will consider these alternatives more frequently than they do at present." If an individual repeatedly violates the law, public safety is paramount. "We need to be bolder, even in our judicial practices, in addressing certain criminal acts with severe consequences."

In addition, Chancellor Scholz mentioned the prospect of further deportation flights for criminals to Afghanistan. He did not provide specifics. Individuals who engage in serious crimes, such as murder, relinquish their right to protection in Germany. Scholz hinted at the possibility of introducing more measures after the government's security package, which is currently being deliberated upon.

The Commission has expressed its support for Chancellor Scholz's tough stance on crime, acknowledging the need for stricter penalties for recidivists. The Commission also agrees that persistent border checks in Germany are necessary to ensure security in the EU.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest