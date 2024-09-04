- Scholz expresses perplexity upon observing the unusual presence of traffic lights.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, from the SPD party, showed surprise when addressed about his traffic light coalition's image during a Q&A session in Berlin. A preschool teacher brought up the topic of handling conflicts and leaks within the administration. Scholz compared it to a group of kids, stating, "One kid says one thing, another says something else, and it all gets spread around," reflecting his experience at a religious school in Berlin-Pankow.

Responding to the teacher's observation, Scholz acknowledged, "You hit the nail on the head." Then he posed a question to her, "So, what's your magic bullet solution? I'm just curious." He joked about having "three soundproof rooms where no one would hear what's being said," possibly referring to secure communication spaces in the government. Scholz seemed equally puzzled upon further questioning.

However, Scholz did dispute the teacher's assertion about his frequent disagreements with Finance Minister Christian Lindner from the FDP party. He clarified, "That's happened infrequently so far."

Chancellor Scholz further discussed the comparison, highlighting that the coalition's appearance of disagreement might not necessarily reflect actual conflict. The appearance of his coalition's interactions, much like children in a group, can sometimes be misleading, influencing public perception.

Read also: