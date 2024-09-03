- Scholz expresses absolute certainty in offering assistance to Meyer Werft.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, representing the SPD, was certain that the administration would aid the ailing Meyer Werft. He emphasized that the debate wasn't about whether Meyer Werft would get assistance, but rather the method of doing so. Chancellor Scholz made these remarks during the video broadcast at the launch of the SMM trade fair for shipbuilding, machinery, and marine technology in Hamburg. "More than 600 suppliers and over 3,000 jobs nationwide rely on this shipyard," he pointed out. "It's crucial to preserve this maritime economic chain within Germany."

The federal government, in alliance with Lower Saxony, aims to acquire approximately 80% of Meyer Werft's shares in Papenburg, Lower Saxony, for a whopping 400 million euros. Moreover, the state intends to offer guarantees jointly with the federal government to prevent the esteemed shipbuilder, renowned for its luxury cruise vessels, from facing bankruptcy.

Scholz highlighted that the government is also stimulating the development of the shipbuilding sector in Germany through investments in our naval force. He mentioned the federal government's commission of two additional frigates, implying that this was primarily about defending our nation and its alliances. "And undeniably, it's also about sustaining top-notch employment opportunities within Germany," added Chancellor Scholz.

Measuring the impact of the government's investments in the shipbuilding sector, Chancellor Scholz stated, could provide valuable insights into the industry's growth and job creation. Furthermore, to ensure the success of Meyer Werft's revitalization, regular assessments of the company's progress under new management would be crucial for the government and its partners.

