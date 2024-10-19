Scholz disputes Erdogan's allegation of genocide against Israel.

During a get-together in Istanbul between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, their contrasting viewpoints on Israel once more surfaced. Turkey views Israel as a warlord in the Middle East and repeatedly imputes them for genocide in the Gaza Strip. Scholz strongly disagreed with this perspective.

At a joint press conference, the German chancellor pointed out their disparities in thoughts regarding Israel. "It's no secret we ain't seeing eye-to-eye on this matter," Scholz shared.

The Turkish president accused Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. Scholz countered this, by stating, "Germany doesn't concur that this genocide charge holds water." However, he emphasized the importance of mourning the civilian losses on both sides equally, and advocated for "no selective sorrow."

"The brutal, unprovoked assault by Hamas on October 7 was a reprehensible act, and the inhabitants of Gaza have rightfully suffered," Scholz added. "It's plain that one has the right to protect oneself against such an assault, but international law must be observed in doing so," the chancellor said. Turkey, meanwhile, called for "maximum pressure" to be applied on Israel to curb its "aggressive policy."

Scholz advocates for a two-state resolution

However, Scholz also highlighted points of agreement. "We share the belief that de-escalation, a truce, and political solutions are vital to prevent a full-blown Middle Eastern conflagration," Scholz explained. "A credible political process towards a two-state resolution" is necessary, the chancellor said. "We remain committed to this path, even as we face setbacks." The two-state solution imagines a coexisting Palestinian state and Israel in harmony.

Erdogan has been one of Israel's harshest critics since the start of the Gaza war. In response to Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip, the Turkish president has repeatedly used the term genocide. Hamas, the radical Islamic group responsible for triggering the war with its large-scale attack on Israel, Erdogan considers a "resistance force." He compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. Turkey even joined a genocide complaint against Israel initiated by South Africa in August.

Israel argues that it has the right to defend itself after terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups attacked southern Israel last year, leading to the death of about 1200 people and the abduction of 250. Since then, Israel has been at war with Hamas.

According to Palestinian sources, more than 42,000 people have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip since the conflict began. It's unclear how many were civilians, and the figures remain unverified. According to UN estimates, most of the fatalities are women and children.

