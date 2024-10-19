Scholz denies Erdogan's allegation of genocide perpetrated by Israel

During a meeting in Istanbul between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, disputes over the Middle East conflicts resurfaced. Scholz acknowledged that Germany and Turkey hold distinct outlooks on Israel, expressing his views during a joint press conference.

Erdogan highlighted Israel's alleged acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip. Scholz, however, countered, stating, "Germany does not concur with the assertion that the accusation of genocide is valid." Nonetheless, he emphasized the equal importance of lamenting innocent lives lost on all sides, advocating against "one-sided sorrow."

The grim Hamas terror attack on October 7 was condemned by Scholz, who acknowledged the distress experienced by Gaza's residents as a result. Self-defense against such attacks is imperative, Scholz stated, but Israel must abide by international law during its response. Erdogan, on the other hand, asserted, "Everything possible must be done to exert sufficient pressure on Israel. The aggressive policy of Israel must cease."

Scholz advocates for a two-state solution

Scholz seized the opportunity to highlight shared goals, stressing that "de-escalation, a ceasefire, and political solutions" are imperative to curtail the wildfire in the Middle East. A "credible political process leading to a two-state solution" is vital, Scholz insisted, expressing Germany's continued commitment to this aim despite setbacks. The two-state solution envisions a peaceful Palestinian state coexisting alongside Israel.

Erdogan has been a vocal critic of Israel since the Gaza war's inception. In response to Israel's military actions in Gaza, he frequently uses the term "genocide." Hamas, the group responsible for launching the war, Erdogan views as a "resistance group." He drew parallels between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler. Turkey also joined a genocide complaint against Israel, initiated by South Africa in August.

Israel declares its right to self-defense, citing assaults on southern Israel from Hamas and other extremist groups last year, resulting in around 1,200 fatalities and 250 abductions. Israel has since been engaged in conflict with Hamas.

According to Palestinian reports, over 42,000 lives have been lost in the Gaza Strip since the war commenced. Determining the number of civilians among the casualties remains uncertain, and the figures cannot be objectively verified. As per UN estimations, primarily women and children make up the majority of the deceased.

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, reiterated the need for de-escalation and a two-state solution, emphasizing Germany's commitment to a "credible political process leading to a two-state solution."

During the meeting, Scholz underscored the importance of Israel abiding by international law during its response to attacks, emphasizing that self-defense is imperative but must be exercised within legal boundaries.

Read also: