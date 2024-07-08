Skip to content
Scholz at the Federal Office for Migration and Siemens Healthineers

The Chancellor comes to Franconia. At the beginning of his visit, the sensitive topic of migration is on the agenda.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) comes to Franconia. Before visiting an organic farm near Neustadt/Aisch, he visits the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees and the medical device manufacturer Siemens Healthineers.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will visit the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees on Monday to obtain information about the current situation regarding asylum procedures in Germany. The Federal Office is working at capacity limits due to the large number of applications. Scholz recently spoke out in favor of faster deportation of criminals among asylum applicants, including in countries of origin such as Afghanistan and Syria.

Subsequently, Scholz will travel to Siemens Healthineers, the Dax-listed medical equipment manufacturer. The company is one of the leading players in the industry and offers high-tech devices such as computer tomographs, as well as comprehensive solutions for clinics.

Finally, Scholz is expected to be welcomed in the evening at a biologically working farm in Markt Erlbach (Landkreis Neustadt an der Aisch/Bad Windsheim).

