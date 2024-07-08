Federal Chancellor in Franconia - Scholz at the Federal Office for Migration and Siemens Healthineers

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will visit the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees on Monday to obtain information about the current situation regarding asylum procedures in Germany. The Federal Office is working at capacity limits due to the large number of applications. Scholz recently spoke out in favor of faster deportation of criminals among asylum applicants, including in countries of origin such as Afghanistan and Syria.

Subsequently, Scholz will travel to Siemens Healthineers, the Dax-listed medical equipment manufacturer. The company is one of the leading players in the industry and offers high-tech devices such as computer tomographs, as well as comprehensive solutions for clinics.

Finally, Scholz is expected to be welcomed in the evening at a biologically working farm in Markt Erlbach (Landkreis Neustadt an der Aisch/Bad Windsheim).

Olaf Scholz's visit to Franconia, specifically Nuremberg, will include a stop at the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees. Despite working at capacity limits due to the high number of asylum applications, the Federal Office plays a crucial role in managing Germany's migration policy. Scholz, as a strong advocate for faster deportation of criminal asylum seekers, has emphasized the importance of efficient regulations in countries such as Afghanistan and Syria. After his visit to the Federal Office, Scholz will head to Bavaria to meet with executives from Siemens Healthineers, a prominent company based in Germany. The Federal Government's support for Siemens Healthineers, as one of Germany's leading medical equipment manufacturers, is essential for the development of advanced health care solutions. Following his visit to Siemens Healthineers, Scholz will conclude his day in Bavaria by being welcomed at a biologically working farm in Markt Erlbach.

Read also: