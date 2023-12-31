Scholz arrives for a visit to the flood area in Lower Saxony

Afterwards, Scholz, Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil and State Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (both SPD) are scheduled to meet with citizens affected by the floods in Verden. According to a government spokesperson, the Chancellor would also like to thank the relief workers from the fire department and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) as well as other volunteers.

The flood situation is currently particularly tense in northern Germany. Although slightly falling water levels were reported from the Aller and other river courses on Saturday, there are still fears of the heavily softened dykes breaking in many places. In Verden, near the confluence of the Aller and Weser rivers, large parts of the old town are still under water and several houses there are in danger of collapsing.

Source: www.stern.de