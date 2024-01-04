Floods - Scholz and Haseloff visit flood area

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) and Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU) will visit regions in Saxony-Anhalt affected by flooding on Thursday. An appointment is planned at the dyke on the Helme bridge, which is in danger of collapsing. This will be followed by a meeting with the head of operations, the emergency services and the mayors of the affected municipalities. Following this, Scholz, Lemke and Haseloff want to travel to the central sandbag filling facility in the village of Berga and talk to volunteers.

Shortly before the turn of the year, a state of emergency was declared in the Mansfeld-Südharz district. The River Helme had burst its banks in places. Several places along the river are currently threatened by the masses of water. The Helme flows from Thuringia into the Kelbra reservoir, then on through Mansfeld-Südharz and at Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth back to Thuringia in the Kyffhäuserkreis.

Despite all the water, the days of tension and the worrying forecasts, District Administrator André Schröder recently expressed his gratitude. "We have received an overwhelming amount of help - from the region, from surrounding federal states and from afar," said the CDU politician.

The forecasts of the German Weather Service do not look like relief for the people in Mansfeld-Südharz. Showers are expected to continue in the region until Thursday morning. After a brief respite, another band of precipitation will arrive on Friday night. It will only become cooler from Saturday and the precipitation will either ease or change to snow. The situation is expected to ease from Sunday.

The German Armed Forces want to make a decision soon on a request for assistance from the district, but are already preparing for a deployment in Mansfeld-Südharz, according to a spokeswoman. A total of 150 soldiers have been requested to help fill and lay out sandbags and secure dykes for a week from Monday.

