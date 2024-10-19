Scholz and Erdogan offer contrasting perspectives on the Middle East situation.

At a gathering in Istanbul involving German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, disputes surrounding Israel resurfaced once more. Turkey portrays Israel as a belligerent force in the Middle East and frequently imputes them of genocide in the Gaza Strip. Scholz dissented.

Germany does not endorse the notion that the accusation of genocide holds legitimacy, Scholz asserted. However, he emphasized the importance of mourning casualties equally on both sides. "No side should have an exclusive grief," he remarked.

The October 7th Hamas terrorist strike was condemned by Scholz as a heinous act, leading to immense suffering among Gaza's residents. He underscored the need to defend oneself against such attacks. Nevertheless, Israel must comply with international law in its defense. "This is a self-evident requirement," Scholz said. Erdogan, on the other hand, advocated for putting pressure on Israel to halt its aggressive policy.

Scholz advocates for a two-state solution

Scholz also highlighted shared goals. "We understand that de-escalation, a cessation of hostilities, and political resolutions are necessary to prevent a conflagration in the Middle East," he said. A "credible political process resulting in a two-state solution" is crucial. Scholz stated, "We persist in our pursuit of this, despite the numerous setbacks we witness." This two-state solution envisions a separate Palestinian state living harmoniously beside Israel.

Erdogan has been Israel's sharpest critic since the Gaza war's onset. In response to Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip, Erdogan frequently uses the term genocide. He views Hamas, the radical Islamic group responsible for initiating the war with a large-scale attack on Israel, as a "resistance group." Erdogan has compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. Turkey also supported a genocide complaint against Israel, initiated by South Africa, in August.

Israel cites its right to self-defense, following terrorist attacks from Hamas and other extremist groups in southern Israel last year, resulting in approximately 1200 fatalities and 250 abductions. Since then, Israel has been at war with Hamas.

According to Palestinian reports, over 42,000 individuals have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip since the war commenced. The exact number of civilians among the casualties is unclear, and the statistics cannot be independently verified. As per UN estimates, which consider the numbers generally reliable, most of the deceased are women and children.

