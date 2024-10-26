Scholz advocates for tying the minimum wage to broader salary fluctuations.

With a promise of raising the minimum wage, the SPD is making strides in their campaign for 2021. Less than a year before the next federal election, Chancellor Scholz is bringing this topic back to the table. Scholz aims to connect the minimum wage to the overall growth of wages.

As of now, according to Scholz, the minimum wage would be around 14 euros per hour, as per his proposed link. However, the current minimum wage, as set by an independent commission with input from employers, employees, and scientists, stands at 12.41 euros.

Scholz's suggestion would depart from the current practice of the Minimum Wage Commission. He believes that the minimum wage should rise in tandem with overall wages, given the significant wage increases in Germany lately. He added that this would foster good working conditions, fair wages, and more employment, leading to new growth.

Since 2024, the minimum wage has been 12.41 euros, with a planned increase of 41 cents set for 2025, as per the commission's decision. However, this increase was opposed by the employee representatives in the commission, causing anger, particularly within the SPD.

Chancellor Scholz had advocated for a gradual increase of the statutory minimum wage to 15 euros in the spring, sparking a debate about the independence of the Minimum Wage Commission. Since then, calls for a minimum wage of 15 euros have also risen from the Green Party and trade unions.

Scholz takes on Merz

In his video address, Scholz also pointed out that Germans worked a total of 55 billion hours last year - the highest ever. On average, each full-time employee in Germany works 40.2 hours per week, more than in neighboring countries such as the Netherlands, France, or Denmark.

"Therefore, anyone who suggests that not enough is being worked in Germany shows a lack of respect - and also a lack of economic understanding," Scholz added, seemingly targeting the Union's chancellor candidate, Friedrich Merz, who had recently called for more diligence and expressed concerns about some people's attitudes towards work.

The SPD, led by Chancellor Scholz, continues to push for a higher minimum wage, with Scholz proposing a link between the minimum wage and overall wage growth. This proposal, if implemented, would surpass the current minimum wage set by the commission, which stands at 12.41 euros per hour.

During his video address, Scholz also criticized his opposition, specifically naming the Union's chancellor candidate, Friedrich Merz, for suggesting that Germans do not work enough and showing a lack of economic understanding.

Read also: