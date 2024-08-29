Skip to content
Scholz advocates for swift enactment of countermeasures following the incident in Solingen.

Political advocacy is occurring in three federal regions, with Chancellor Scholz currently on his summer vacation. He expresses satisfaction that his administration swiftly reached a consensus on repercussions after the incident in Solingen.

 and John Stellmacher
1 min read
Chancellor Scholz expresses contentment with the federal administration's actions.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) showed satisfaction with the federal government's immediate and precise actions following the deadly stabbing incident in Solingen, as well as the package of measures presented later in the day. "It's great that things moved so swiftly and accurately," Scholz commented during a citizen dialogue in Seelow, Brandenburg, despite his absence at the presentation due to his summer vacation.

The swift implementation of these measures is now a priority. "We're also brainstorming with everyone for clever additional suggestions," Scholz stated, alluding to remarks from the opposition. The Union has recently offered its cooperation to the federal government on matters related to unregulated migration and Islamic extremism. Scholz has already scheduled talks with the federal states and the CDU/CSU, the most significant opposition force in the Bundestag, for the following week.

Consequent to the incident in Solingen, the coalition government reached a consensus on new measures to counter Islamic terrorism, manage unregulated migration, and tighten firearm regulations.

The consensus on new measures is a direct response to the knife attack in Solingen. The federal government is actively seeking further strategies to combat Islamic terrorism and manage migration, as mentioned by Chancellor Scholz.

