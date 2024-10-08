Scholz advocates for prolonged implementation of border controls for an extended duration.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed that Germany's heightened border controls will persist for an extended period. In conversation on the RTL show "At the Table with Olaf Scholz", he expressed this viewpoint. Scholz is currently in discussions with the leaders of neighboring EU nations regarding the continuation of these controls, expressing his hope for their longevity. "And let me tell you, that duration will be significant," he stated.

Scholz advised courts to more frequently imprison persistent offenders rather than in the past. "There's a method for accomplishing this that aligns with the Constitution. I trust that the courts will consider these options more frequently than they currently do," he shared. The public's safety demands protection when individuals repeatedly commit crimes. "We need to exhibit more courage, even in the legal realm, in handling certain criminal acts with severity."

Furthermore, Chancellor Scholz mentioned upcoming deportation flights for criminals to Afghanistan. He did not offer specifics. Anyone who commits a heinous crime like murder loses their right to protection in Germany, according to Scholz. He indicated that more measures could be introduced following the government's security package, which is currently under deliberation.

