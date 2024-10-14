Scholz advocates for integrating the Western Balkans into the EU community.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz desires for the six Western Balkan nations to become EU members prior to 2034. The Berlin Process, initiated by Germany in 2014, has significantly bolstered cooperation among these countries, as mentioned by Scholz during a Western Balkans meeting in Berlin. He hopes that this won't require another decade for all six nations to become full EU members.

Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underlined that each of the six countries - Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina - would be evaluated individually based on their progress in aligning with EU standards. Von der Leyen underscored that there will be no collective accession.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama revealed during a TV interview on Sunday that his country aims to be prepared for accession by 2030. Von der Leyen commended the finalization of a new action plan for a unified regional market in the Western Balkans (CEFTA). According to von der Leyen, the better the common regional market performs, the more gradually the Western Balkan countries' economies can be integrated into the European internal market.

Scholz applauded the implementation of this plan, which includes Kosovo opening a trade border crossing with Serbia. Kosovo's government also announced that it would now acknowledge personal IDs from individuals hailing from Bosnia and Herzegovina upon entry. Scholz urged Serbia and Kosovo's former Serbian province to address their existing disputes.

Discontent among the Balkan states is prevalent

The administration in Belgrade still denies recognizing Kosovo as an independent nation. Scholz expressed disappointment that these nearby Western Balkan countries sometimes have more trade volume with Germany rather than with each other. Now, barriers in trade among them must be progressively dismantled. The agreement also aims to improve coordination of social and labor standards between these countries, further facilitating mobility between the states. Academic exchange and student mobility are also planned to be enhanced.

The EU extended accession offers to the six Western Balkan countries in 2003, but these nations are at different phases in this process. Significant frustration amongst the Balkan states exists, particularly considering Ukraine and Moldova were made candidate countries at an unprecedented speed following the Russian invasion. Among the six Western Balkan countries, Montenegro is currently viewed as the most promising prospective candidate for accession.

The discontent among the Balkan states, including Serbia and Kosovo, stems from their trade relations, as Scholz mentioned that sometimes they have more trade volume with Germany than with each other. The Balkans, specifically Montenegro, are still in different phases of the EU accession process, with Montenegro being viewed as the most promising prospective candidate.

Read also: