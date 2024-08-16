- Scholar Winkler issues cautionary advice concerning Germany's foreign policy strategies under BSW.

Historian Heinrich August Winkler expresses concern over the increasing impact of the AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) on German foreign policy. He urge politicians from the CDU and SPD to steer clear of "Wagenknecht's trickery" during coalition negotiations at the state level. According to Winkler, both AfD and BSW are fundamentally anti-Western parties that challenge the Western alignment of the Federal Republic, a crucial aspect of German diplomacy. If given the chance, Winkler suggests, their foreign policy would lean more towards the Eastern bloc instead of the West.

Winkler advises the pro-Western, state-backing parties to proactively challenge the anti-Western rhetoric of AfD and BSW, and unmask their peace propaganda for what it truly represents: support for Putin's conflict against Ukraine. Although coalitions with AfD are off the table, cooperation with BSW might be possible, but it's a fallacy to believe that a state-level coalition with BSW would not affect federal politics.

"Avoid Wagenknecht's trap"

Winkler explained that Wagenknecht's main objective is a "radically contrasting, that is, an anti-Western and pro-Russian German foreign policy." East German officials or candidates for ministerial positions, whether from the CDU or SPD, should not overlook this objective. "They must avoid Wagenknecht's trap. After all, they also share federal political accountability," Winkler warned.

CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann, speaking about BSW and Wagenknecht, made it clear in an RND interview: "Our stance on Ukraine is unwavering, and we will not tolerate any restrictions." The decision on medium-range missiles, he emphasized, will be made in Berlin, not Erfurt, in light of BSW's refusal to accept new US missiles being stationed in Germany.

