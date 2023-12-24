Parties - Schnieder in favor of reforming the debt brake

In view of the financial situation of Rhineland-Palatinate's municipalities, CDU parliamentary group leader Gordon Schnieder is in favor of reforming the state's debt brake. "I would like to look at municipal budgets and the state budget together, also in terms of the debt brake," said Schnieder in an interview with the German Press Agency in Mainz. "Then we would no longer be talking about these distribution battles. Instead, we would say clearly: there must be enough for everyone." This would also prevent the state from making surpluses - as in previous years - and the municipalities "not having enough in front and behind".

Many local authorities in Rhineland-Palatinate are complaining about excessive financial burdens. The municipal leaders of Bosenbach (Kusel district) and Freisbach (Palatinate) had also justified their resignation with this.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de