Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewseuropean electioncdulocal electioneuroperhineland-palatinatemunicipalitiesgordon schniedergerman press agencyelectionsshift to the rightpartiesstate parliamentmainz

Schnieder has mixed feelings about the 2024 elections

CDU parliamentary group leader Schnieder speaks of a shift to the right in many European countries. This also worries him with regard to elections in Rhineland-Palatinate.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Gordon Schnieder, Chairman of the CDU parliamentary group in the Rhineland-Palatinate state....aussiedlerbote.de
Gordon Schnieder, Chairman of the CDU parliamentary group in the Rhineland-Palatinate state parliament, speaks. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Parties - Schnieder has mixed feelings about the 2024 elections

The current political mood has the Rhineland-Palatinate CDU parliamentary group leader Gordon Schnieder looking ahead with concern to the upcoming elections in 2024. In the past, holding local and European elections at the same time was positive for voter turnout, he told the German Press Agency in Mainz. "Now I see the danger that the European elections will become a kind of protest election and that will also have an impact on the local elections," he emphasized. "We are seeing a noticeable desire for nation-statehood in many European countries. The shift to the right has already arrived there."

This makes it all the more important to run with the right people and to focus on local political issues. He could only appeal to voters not to allow such sentiments to spill over into the local elections. The political fringes on the left and right currently have a lot of potential to attract votes "without a big program and without well-known heads". "It is our job to make it clear that the next five years are at stake here - the future of our municipalities is at stake," Schnieder told dpa.

Next year, the European and local elections in Rhineland-Palatinate will take place at the same time on June 9. The CDU wants to once again become the strongest force in the state in the local elections, having won 31.1 percent of the vote nationwide in 2019.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A fire department ambulance drives on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three injured in collision on A72 near Zwickau

Three people have been injured in a collision between two vehicles on the A72 near Zwickau. A 64-year-old man drove a van onto the highway at the Zwickau-Ost junction on Tuesday. When he switched from the acceleration lane to the traffic lane, a 50-year-old man rear-ended him with his car,...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public