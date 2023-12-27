Parties - Schnieder has mixed feelings about the 2024 elections

The current political mood has the Rhineland-Palatinate CDU parliamentary group leader Gordon Schnieder looking ahead with concern to the upcoming elections in 2024. In the past, holding local and European elections at the same time was positive for voter turnout, he told the German Press Agency in Mainz. "Now I see the danger that the European elections will become a kind of protest election and that will also have an impact on the local elections," he emphasized. "We are seeing a noticeable desire for nation-statehood in many European countries. The shift to the right has already arrived there."

This makes it all the more important to run with the right people and to focus on local political issues. He could only appeal to voters not to allow such sentiments to spill over into the local elections. The political fringes on the left and right currently have a lot of potential to attract votes "without a big program and without well-known heads". "It is our job to make it clear that the next five years are at stake here - the future of our municipalities is at stake," Schnieder told dpa.

Next year, the European and local elections in Rhineland-Palatinate will take place at the same time on June 9. The CDU wants to once again become the strongest force in the state in the local elections, having won 31.1 percent of the vote nationwide in 2019.

Source: www.stern.de