- Schmidt resigns as sporting director at Mainz 05

Former football coach Martin Schmidt has announced his resignation as sporting director of Bundesliga club 1. FSV Mainz 05. The 57-year-old Swiss cited personal reasons for his decision and intends to remain with the club as a sporting consultant.

"As a coach, he wrote club history with the promotion of our U23 team to the 3rd league and the qualification of the professionals for the Europa League, and he found his way into the then new role of sporting director with his typical thoroughness and passion," said Sport board member Christian Heidel in a club statement. Former professional Niko Bungert will be the new sporting director, while former DFB employee Meikel Schönweitz will act as technical director.

"Experiences have shaped my life"

Schmidt, who coached both the second and first Mainz teams between 2010 and 2017, does not want his resignation to be seen as a farewell from his beloved club. "My personal circumstances in my home country of Switzerland have changed due to a family health issue, and other priorities that require my increased presence have come to the fore," said Schmidt.

Heidel and Schmidt led the club in recent years. After the successful period under Bo Svensson, the Dane Bo Henriksen saved the club from relegation last season. "I would like to explicitly thank Christian Heidel, who has personally and professionally influenced my career and is now supporting me in this step. This is my Mainz 05, the club will always be close to my heart. The shared experiences have shaped my life," said Schmidt.

Schmidt's tenure at Mainz 05 includes notable achievements, such as guiding the U23 team to the 3rd league and helping the professionals qualify for the Europa League. Despite his resignation, he expressed his continuing affinity for the club, recognizing that his role in the Europa League success is part of the shared experiences that have shaped his life.

Read also: