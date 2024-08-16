- Schmidt before the cup game: "Game of the Year" for opponents

Head coach Frank Schmidt calmly accepts the departure of offensive regulars Jan-Niklas Beste, Eren Dinkci, and Tim Kleindienst from 1. FC Heidenheim. "Ultimately, it's what we've been doing all these years, that 1. FC Heidenheim has to deal with change," said the 50-year-old ahead of the DFB-Pokal match against FC 08 Villingen on Saturday (3:15 PM/Sky). "Either you get upset and complain," Schmidt said, "or you roll up your sleeves and work." Departures are "normal" after "top performances" in the Bundesliga.

He will give "new talented players" the chance to develop in the Bundesliga. With 1. FC Heidenheim facing three competitions at the start of the season, his team will likely field different lineups in attack.

"The formation phase is not yet complete. It will take a few weeks until a regular lineup is established," said the coach. "We have new players who all have different strengths. We will use them depending on the opponent." The new additions for the attack include Mikkel Kaufmann (23), Maximilian Breunig (24), and Leonardo Scienza (25).

Schmidt with respect: "Prepare for a real cup fight"

The DFB-Pokal marks the start of the competitive season for 1. FC Heidenheim. Schmidt's initial focus is on the regional league side Villingen. "They will see this as the game of the year," he said, acknowledging Heidenheim's rapid rise. "We will approach the task very seriously. We are preparing for a real cup fight."

The Bundesliga opener against FC St. Pauli (August 25) will be sandwiched by the two qualifying games in the Conference League against Swedish club BK Häcken.

The coach will need to rely on the skills of new talents like Mikkel Kaufmann, Maximilian Breunig, and Leonardo Scienza in attack, as the departures of Jan-Niklas Beste, Eren Dinkci, and Tim Kleindienst have created vacancies. Despite the changes, Schmidt emphasizes that the team will still give their all in every game, especially in the DFB-Pokal, as they prepare for a "real cup fight" against FC 08 Villingen.

Read also: