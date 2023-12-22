Schlegelmilch's "Racing Moments"

If you want to give this book as a gift, you will have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. But it's worth it, especially if the recipient is a fan. A fan of incredible photography. Or a Porsche fan. Or a fan of car racing. Or you can give yourself a present.

Yes, good idea, you're giving yourself a book that will delight and entice you again and again, that will leave you with gasoline in your nose and tires roaring in your ears just by looking at it. A book for all the senses. Because it's not just the glamorous Porsches that racing photographer Rainer W. Schlegelmilch captures in his photographs - even when his unmistakable zoom effect documents them dramatically from the side. Above all, it is the history and reality of the race tracks, the conversations of the drivers and the dirty hands of the mechanics that he has captured forever.

In 1962, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch was at the racetrack for the first time - the 1000 kilometers on the Nürburgring. A lifelong passion for Porsche and racing was kindled in Schlegelmilch and still burns today. The book begins in 1963 and invites you into another time and another world with breathtaking photographs. It is a personal photographic journey through the history of Porsche endurance racing, from Le Mans to the Targa Florio and Spa-Francorchamps to Monza.

Open heart surgery

Change and progress, the tried and tested and new possibilities in technology can be observed almost nowhere as well as in racing cars or in the entire racing circus.

Schlegelmilch uses his visual language and short texts to tell fascinating stories from the racetracks that captivate even those who have no interest in the usual racing circus. His book also shows the people, even if they have to settle for second fiddle. In one photo, we see the tools arranged as if in a cutlery box, ready for the next open-heart surgery. Another picture shows Jacky Ickx, the most legendary driver of the 60s and 70s of the last century: his look, full of tension and concentration behind his helmet, speaks volumes.

The timeless Porsche 911

In this volume, the cars are the heroes - page after page, he documents his deep admiration for the vehicles and their legendary design. From the purpose-built prototypes from the 1960s - the 550, 718, RS and RSK models - to the powerful 907 and 908, to the most iconic racing cars of all time, the 917, the 962 and, of course, the timeless Porsche 911.

This illustrated book is Schlegelmilch's photographic declaration of love to his personal "Porsche Racing Moments". He pays tribute to the vehicles through his unique zoom technique and captures the tremendous speed of the racing cars in mesmerizing images.

The smell of gasoline, the sound of engines

That's why his colleagues called him the Zoom Master. Whether in black and white or in color - you can feel the pull of the cars racing by. This book is for true Porsche enthusiasts, but it's about more than just cars. From the shots of well-rehearsed teams to the racing drivers engrossed in conversation, from the oil-smeared hands of the mechanics working on the engine to the cracked asphalt - Schlegelmilch takes you into the real world of motorsport: behind the glamor and into the dusty, petrol and oil-scented universe of racing.

Oh yes, the price - this work of art is definitely cheaper than a Porsche. More environmentally friendly too. In case you were still looking for arguments to convince you.

Source: www.ntv.de