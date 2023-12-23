Cult program - "#SchleFaZ" is saved - new home on RTL Nitro

Satirists Oliver Kalkofe and Peter Rütten will be able to continue presenting "The worst films of all time" to German TV audiences. Their cult show with the abbreviation "#SchleFaZ" has found a new home: Next year, it will continue on RTL's special interest channel Nitro and the streaming service RTL+. This was announced by the RTL broadcasting family in Cologne.

At the end of September, it was announced that Tele5 would be discontinuing the cinematic trash festival at the end of the year. The future of "#SchleFaZ" had remained unclear for months. "In 2024, the show will continue as usual on RTL Germany's men's channel and on the all-inclusive entertainment app RTL+," RTL now explained. "We will announce the exact broadcast dates and further information on "#SchleFaZ" on Nitro and RTL+ in good time in the new year." For now, Kalkofe and Rütten are going on the "Wunschfilm Deutschland Tour".

Oliver Kalkofe (58) said of the coup: "I am overjoyed that our wonderfully crazy show can now continue after its temporary end! We have the best and most loyal fans in the world, and in Nitro and RTL+ we have found the ideal partners for our creative ideas. "#SchleFaZ" is real love, true cult and pure joy - and we can all use that now more than ever!" Peter Rütten (61) added: "We are incredibly grateful to be able to present our wonderful fans with a genuine and unexpected Christmas miracle just in time for the festive season."

The duo has enjoyed a loyal audience for more than ten years with a series of exquisite trashy films - ranging from "Attack of the Giant Claw" to "Bone Crusher in the Wild West" and "Hate Your Neighbor". "#SchleFaZ" is a Kalk TV production directed by Jana König and produced in Berlin.

