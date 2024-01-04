Traffic - Schierstein bridge towards Mainz closed after truck accident

A truck driver has been slightly injured after his vehicle overturned in an accident on the A643 on the Schierstein bridge near the Mainz-Mombach exit. The lane in the direction of the Mainz interchange initially had to be closed for recovery and cleaning, as the police announced on Thursday. As a result, major traffic obstructions were to be expected in the Wiesbaden area. Travel in the direction of Wiesbaden was not affected by the recovery measures. The bridge connects the two state capitals.

According to a police spokesperson, a bridge structural engineer must first clarify where the cranes required for the salvage operation may be positioned. Only then could the salvage operation begin. As recently as September, there was an accident at the same highway exit involving an articulated lorry, which had to be recovered at great expense.

In the current accident, according to the police, the vehicle loaded with cement left the road in the deceleration lane in the early morning for an as yet unexplained reason and struck a concrete wall. The truck then reportedly crashed into another crash barrier between the main carriageway and the slow lane and overturned onto its passenger side. Emergency services freed the 49-year-old driver from the cab and an ambulance took him to hospital. The accident caused damage estimated at around 80,000 euros.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de