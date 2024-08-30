- Scheduled Abduction Trial of Lauterbach Initiates in Frankfurt

A 61-year-old individual will be appearing before the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court, commencing on Friday (9:30 AM). He is under scrutiny for being an associate of the purported extremist organization "United Patriots." During the tribunal, he is set to confront allegations of plotting a severe treachery offense and joining a terrorist group.

This extremist group is reportedly behind not just the plot to capture German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), but also an attempted coup against the government. Five individuals thought to be part of this organization have been indicted at the Koblenz Higher Regional Court for over a year now.

The person under trial in Frankfurt is alleged to have participated in organization meetings and played a pivotal role in devising the plans. He is also accused of expressing his willingness to partake in the kidnapping of Lauterbach. He has spent nearly a year in detention. The Frankfurt Higher Regional Court has currently scheduled the proceedings until November.

