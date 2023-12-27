Parties - Schäuble honored across party lines

The Minister President of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer, has paid tribute to the deceased former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble as a "great statesman". "Wolfgang Schäuble was a passionate parliamentarian who stood up for democratic values," said the SPD politician in Mainz on Wednesday. "As a convinced European and architect of German unity, he has earned outstanding merits. His lifetime political achievements as the longest-serving member of the Bundestag, Federal Minister and President of the Bundestag deserve great recognition."

Dreyer said that Schäuble had not let personal strokes of fate get him down and had continued to dedicate his life to politics. He stood for democratic post-war Germany like almost no other politician. "We will remember Wolfgang Schäuble's outstanding achievements with gratitude."

State Parliament President Hendrik Hering said: "Wolfgang Schäuble was not only a politician with heart and soul who played a key role in shaping the development of the Federal Republic of Germany over five decades in various functions and offices, but above all he was a parliamentarian through and through and a passionate fighter for democracy." Above all, Schäuble promoted open discourse. In addition, he "always emphasized the central importance of parliaments, members of parliament and federalism for our democracy and defended them with heart and soul," said SPD politician Hering.

"Wolfgang Schäuble will not only be remembered as a politician, but also as a charismatic personality," said CDU state chairman Christian Baldauf. "For decades, Wolfgang Schäuble helped shape German politics and made significant contributions to shaping Germany at various political levels." Schäuble was a staunch Christian Democrat who dedicated his life to the party's fundamental values. "His humor, his wisdom and his willingness to take on responsibility shaped his work and made him a role model for many."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de