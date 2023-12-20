Museums - Scharfenstein Castle opens mining labyrinth
Children and families can now explore the history of mining in a labyrinth at Scharfenstein Castle. A reconstructed tunnel will open to visitors on December 26, the museum announced on Wednesday. As a new part of the permanent exhibition, it will cover the period from the first mining activities in the 12th century to the recognition of the Erzgebirge/Krušnohoří mining region as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019. In the winding corridors, children can climb, crawl and slide, sit in a hunt and play a game to retrieve treasures from the mountain.
To mark the opening, the castle in Drebach in the Ore Mountains is offering additional activities over the coming week: from gemstone mining to making incense candles and guided tours of the Christmas and toy museum by the light of miners' lamps.
Scharfenstein Castle
Source: www.stern.de