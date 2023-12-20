Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssaxonyminingmuseumsunescofamilylabyrinthore mountainsexhibitionschildren

Scharfenstein Castle opens mining labyrinth

Children and families can now explore the history of mining in a labyrinth at Scharfenstein Castle. A reconstructed tunnel will open to visitors on December 26, the museum announced on Wednesday. As a new part of the permanent exhibition, it will cover the period from the first mining...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read

Museums - Scharfenstein Castle opens mining labyrinth

Children and families can now explore the history of mining in a labyrinth at Scharfenstein Castle. A reconstructed tunnel will open to visitors on December 26, the museum announced on Wednesday. As a new part of the permanent exhibition, it will cover the period from the first mining activities in the 12th century to the recognition of the Erzgebirge/Krušnohoří mining region as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019. In the winding corridors, children can climb, crawl and slide, sit in a hunt and play a game to retrieve treasures from the mountain.

To mark the opening, the castle in Drebach in the Ore Mountains is offering additional activities over the coming week: from gemstone mining to making incense candles and guided tours of the Christmas and toy museum by the light of miners' lamps.

Scharfenstein Castle

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest