- Schalke's manager, Geraerts, acknowledges that Cologne holds the advantageous position.

Football manager Karel Geraerts views his Schalke side as the underdog in the second division confrontation versus 1. FC Köln. "Cologne aims to return to the Bundesliga. I believe they hold the favorable position," stated the 42-year-old prior to the face-off between the two ex-Bundesliga teams on Sunday (13:30 CET/Sky).

The Belgian is enthusiastic about the vibrant environment in the fully-booked Veltins Arena. "I'm thrilled that we can play at home again after three successive away games. Those were three lengthy weeks without a home match," expressed Geraerts, reminiscing about the previous two league games in Nuremberg (1:3) and Magdeburg (2:2), along with the cup encounter against VfR Aalen (2:0).

Cologne's squad is yet to see the return of Emil Højlund. Because of persistent groin troubles, the striker will remain on the sidelines for an extended period. However, there is better news regarding other recently injured athletes. "Regarding Paul Seguin and Adrian Gantenbein, my present sentiments are optimistic. However, we'll still monitor tomorrow's training session. Højlund requires a bit more time," said the coach.

Geraerts is upbeat about the match: "During this week's training session, I've observed a focused and concentrated team. They've shown physical strength, intensity, and are mentally prepared for the feelings that Sunday will bring."

