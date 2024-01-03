Bundesliga 2 - Schalke loan ended: Tauer moves to Braunschweig

Eintracht Braunschweig has strengthened its squad for the relegation battle in the 2nd Bundesliga with former junior international Niklas Tauer. The 22-year-old defensive all-rounder had previously been on loan from FSV Mainz 05 to FC Schalke 04. However, the Bundesliga club ended the loan deal prematurely on Wednesday and loaned the player to Braunschweig until the end of the season. This loan can then be extended by a further year in the summer via an option.

"Niklas hasn't had an easy time at Schalke recently, but we are absolutely convinced of his qualities," said Braunschweig sporting director Benjamin Kessel. "He is versatile, but we see him at his strongest in the center of midfield. He has also already been able to gain match practice at the highest national level with FSV Mainz 05." Tauer has already played 19 Bundesliga games for his home club.

