Bundesliga 2 - Schalke and Knäbel terminate management contract prematurely

FC Schalke 04 has terminated the contract with sporting director Peter Knäbel, which was due to expire at the end of June 2024, ahead of schedule. As the second-division soccer club announced on New Year's Day, the decision was made "by mutual agreement". In addition, the 57-year-old was removed from the board of directors as of January 1, 2024 by resolution of the supervisory board. However, he will continue to work as a consultant for the club until June 30, 2024.

Knäbel joined FC Schalke as Technical Director in April 2018 and was appointed to the Executive Board in March 2021. In mid-November 2023, he informed the club that he would not be available for a further term of office. The team, which started the season as a promotion hopeful, is in a disappointing 14th place in the table after the first half of the season. This had increased criticism of the composition of the squad and Knäbel's work.

"Together with our new CEO Matthias Tillmann and Christina Rühl-Hamers, we have made the decision to restructure soccer at Schalke without the position of Chief Sports Officer. As we want to make these adjustments at the start of the new year, we mutually agreed with Peter to end the cooperation at board level on January 1," said Axel Hefer, Chairman and Spokesman of the Supervisory Board.

According to the club's press release, further steps will be taken "promptly by the Executive Board". The new CEO Tillmann, whose appointment was announced by Schalke at the beginning of October, has been in office since January 1.

