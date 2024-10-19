Schalke 04 is continually facing harder times.

FC Schalke 04's New Coach Struggles as Team Falls Short Again

In Kees van Wonderen's debut as coach, FC Schalke 04 experienced another setback, losing 0:1 to Hannover 96 and staying precariously above the relegation zone. Hannover, on the other hand, moved closer to promotion spots with their fifth consecutive home victory. Fabian Kunze (4.) scored the only goal for the hosts.

Van Wonderen barely had time to settle in his seat before Schalke was already trailing. After a free-kick cross from Enzo Leopold, Kunze slipped past Ron Schallenberg and netted the ball. Schalke's goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann was helpless as Van Wonderen deliberated between Hoffmann and Justin Heekeren for the number one spot, promising equal game time to both before making a decision.

With the lead, Hannover controlled the game. Schalke struggled defensively and barely participated in the offensive play in the first half. Hannover had the better opportunities, but missed through Leopold (32.) and Andreas Voglsammer (45.+2). Schalke managed only one shot on target in the first half, by Felipe Sanchez (40.). After the break, Schalke remained ineffectual in attack while Hannover continued to dominate but failed to create many chances. They were denied by an offside goal from Jessic Ngankam (84.).

Preußen Münster Misses Opportunity in Relegation Battle

Preußen Münster missed an opportunity to gain ground in the relegation fight, drawing 1:1 with SV Elversberg despite leading for most of the game. Joshua Mees (20.) and Robin Fellhauer (84.) scored in front of 11,507 spectators at the Preußenstadion. Münster remains in 17th place, one point behind Eintracht Braunschweig in the relegation playoff spot.

Following a subdued start, Münster scored unexpectedly: Babis Makridis set up Mees, who scored with some ingenuity. Münster relied on aggressive tackling and kept Elversberg at bay. Andras Nemeth (60.) had the best chance of the second half, and Fellhauer scored a late goal for Münster.

Fortuna Düsseldorf Rebounds from Unbeaten Streak to Maintain League Lead

Fortuna Düsseldorf bounced back after their unbeaten streak ended, beating struggling Jahn Regensburg 3:0 to maintain their lead in the league. Tim Oberdorf (44.), returning player Dawid Kownacki (81.), and Vincent Vermeij (89., penalty) scored for Düsseldorf, who had lost their first match in 21 consecutive second-division games before the international break against Hamburger SV (0:3).

Regensburg, once again looking helpless, suffered their seventh defeat in nine games, with coach Joe Enochs' team having a troubling goal ratio of 1:22. Leopold Wurm was sent off with a yellow-red card (83.) for repeated fouls, and Bryan Hein (88.) received a red card for a professional foul. The game started with tactical plays, with Düsseldorf having more possession, but struggling against the bottom-placed team. The biggest threat came from a corner, with Oberdorf breaking through in a central position against Maximilian Breunig and scoring powerfully. Kownacki (45.+7) should have increased the lead soon after. After the break, the hosts became more active, with Düsseldorf providing space, but Regensburg often failed to capitalize, even on themselves. Eventually, Kownacki sealed the victory.

